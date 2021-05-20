Shannon Sharpe: Jags officially signing Tim Tebow is going to rub people wrong in the Jacksonville organization | UNDISPUTED

Tim Tebow has reportedly signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this morning but former NFL quarterback and brief New York Jets teammate, Greg McElroy, warns the Jaguars it might not want to put Tebow at tight end. McElroy said the Jets quote, 'tried switching him to tight end, and he wasn't good.' The former quarterback continued saying quote, 'Tim is a good dude and I hope the best for him. But it's a sideshow, and that's what it will become training camp time.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Jaguars official decision to sign Tim Tebow.