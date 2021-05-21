Jesse Lingard’s future ‘in Manchester United’s hands’ amid Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho swap links as Stuart Pearce admits West Ham would love to keep star
West Ham coach Stuart Pearce has told talkSPORT they would love to have Jesse Lingard back next season, but the club have very little control over his future. Lingard has been sensational for the Hammers since joining from Manchester United on loan in January. The 28-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 15 Premier […]Full Article