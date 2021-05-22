Scottish Cup final: Hibs boss and author Jack Ross writing his own fairy tale
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has a history of writing children's books. Now his own fairytale is within touching distance.Full Article
Hibernian boss Jack Ross says he is hopeful there will be fans at the Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone next weekend but adds..
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has a history of writing children's books. Now his own fairytale is within touching distance.