Jake Paul backs himself to overtake Floyd Mayweather and earn more than £1BILLION from boxing, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among sport’s billionaires
Published
YouTube sensation Jake Paul has backed himself to become a billionaire from boxing and surpass Floyd Mayweather’s earnings from the sport. Mayweather, one of the most successful boxers of all time, will face Logan, the elder of the two Paul brothers, on June 6 in Miami in an exhibition bout. The 50-0 superstar, nicknamed ‘Money’, […]Full Article