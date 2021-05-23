EPL: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to grab Top-4 finish chance

EPL: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to grab Top-4 finish chance

Mid-Day

Published

Third-placed Chelsea, one point clear of Liverpool and Leicester, travel to face mid-table Aston Villa. In mid-March Liverpool were eight points adrift of fourth place but they have taken 23 points from the past 27 available and are unbeaten in nine games. 

Full Article