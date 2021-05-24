Nick Wright on Hawks' Game 1 win over Knicks: 'Trae Young's plays an infuriating brand of basketball' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trae Young silences the Madison Square Garden crowd after the Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 with a game-winning floater against the New York Knicks. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brandon Marshall what he makes of Trae Young playing the villain role at MSG in the Hawks Game 1 win, and why it reminds him of former NBA player Reggie Miller's assault on the Knicks in the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals.