“Lakers weren’t ultra aggressive, that can’t happen” — Shannon Sharpe on L.A.’s Game 1 loss to Suns | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short yesterday in the first game of their series against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James' 18 points was the most of any Laker in the 9-point loss. Anthony Davis didn’t help out much more scoring only 13 points. After the game Davis said he took quote 'full responsibility' for the loss, adding 'There is no way we are winning a game, let alone a series with the way I played.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers Game 1 loss.