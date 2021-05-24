Bruno Lage in line to be named Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at Wolves with Jorge Mendes playing key role behind the scenes
Wolves has entered into talks with Bruno Lage about becoming their new manager. The Mail claim that the former Benfica boss has already been interviewed for the vacant role at Molineux following Nuno Espirito Santo's shock departure. Lage, who has previously had spells as assistant manager at Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday, is thought to have turned down