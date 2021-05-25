The FIA community was saddened to learn of the passing of former President Max Mosley on 24 May 2021 at the age of 81. The work he undertook during his 16-year presidency, detailed below, leaves an indelible mark on the world of motor sport and mobility. His passion and commitment for improving safety both on.....check out full post »Full Article
FIA pays tribute to former President Max Mosley: 1940-2021
