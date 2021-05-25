Greg Jennings: Green Bay bought into 'Aaron Rodgers is falling off' hype | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings believes Aaron Rodgers when the quarterback says his discontent with the Green Bay Packers was never about drafting Jordan Love, but about the character, and the culture. Jennings breaks down why Green Bay's decision to buy into the hype that Aaron Rodgers was a fading talent caused them to make decisions without involving the MVP, and heightened the tension between quarterback and franchise.Full Article