Manchester United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has travelled with the squad for their Europa League final against Villarreal in a bid to provide inspiration to lift the trophyFull Article
Man Utd hope Sir Alex Ferguson can repeat 2018 trick before Europa League final
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sir Alex: Utd have good chance in EL final
Sky Sports UK
Sir Alex Ferguson believes his former club Manchester United have a 'good chance' of winning this season's Europa..
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says red background at Old Trafford has affected home form
PA - Press Association STUDIO