Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford receives ‘at least 70 racial slurs’ and reveals a teacher among those who abused him after Europa League final defeat
Published
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he had been subjected to ‘at least 70 racial slurs’ on social media following the club’s defeat by Villarreal in Wednesday night’s Europa League final. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were beaten 11-10 in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 following extra time in Gdansk. After the match, […]Full Article