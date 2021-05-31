Jack Hendry: Celtic centre-half's future uncertain after Oostende loan ahead of Euros
Published
Jack Hendry goes into the Euro 2020 finals with Scotland still not knowing where he will be playing his football at the competition's end.Full Article
Published
Jack Hendry goes into the Euro 2020 finals with Scotland still not knowing where he will be playing his football at the competition's end.Full Article
Defender Jack Hendry says he is going into the Euros without knowing where he will be playing next season. The Celtic defender had..