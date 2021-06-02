Trent Alexander-Arnold gives England injury concern as Jack Grealish runs the show in victory over Austria ahead of Euro 2020 – what did we learn?
Published
As far as warm-up friendlies go, England’s 1-0 victory over Austria was about as perfect as it gets – right until the end as Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off. Missing numerous key players after the domestic European finals last week, Bukayo Saka’s goal ensured a fairly routine victory for the Three Lions at the Riverside Stadium. […]Full Article