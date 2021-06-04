How to watch the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs
Published
Here's what channel and when to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. The Lakers are out. Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris await.
Published
Here's what channel and when to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. The Lakers are out. Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris await.
Phoenix Suns fans are celebrating after the team dethroned the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and punched their ticket to..