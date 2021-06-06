Fabio Paratici is the man who brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and signed Paul Pogba from Manchester United for free – and will soon take over Tottenham transfers
Tottenham fans who have spent years moaning about Daniel Levy's transfer policy will be pleased with the latest developments at the club. The chairman is relinquishing some of his responsibility and handing it over to a sporting director: former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici. Spurs might've failed in their pursuit to land Antonio Conte, who worked