Chris Broussard: The Jazz aren’t too good for the Clippers because there isn’t a big gap in talent between them I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled to find any answer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The guard had a game-high 37 points in Utah’s 117-111 victory last night to go up 2-0. The Clippers took a brief lead in the fourth quarter but suddenly went cold from the field and missed nine straight shots. This led them to fall behind ten with three minutes remaining in Game 2. Chris Broussard breaks down why the Jazz are not too good for the Clippers and that the series will be a close one.