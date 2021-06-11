Euro 2020: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale ready to lead Wales against Switzerland
Published
Gareth Bale says captaining Wales in their opening match of Euro 2020 against Switzerland on Saturday will be a career highlight.Full Article
Published
Gareth Bale says captaining Wales in their opening match of Euro 2020 against Switzerland on Saturday will be a career highlight.Full Article
Wales captain Gareth Bale insists his side are under no pressure at Euro 2020 to emulate their success at the tournament five years..
Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale reiterates he will wait until after Euro 2020 before revealing his future career plans..
The European papers also have updates about Man Utd's pursuit of Jadon Sancho and the future of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid