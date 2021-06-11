Italy Euro 2020 profile: Fixtures and full squad including one to watch Giacomo Raspadori and wanted man Gianluigi Donnarumma as Roberto Mancini’s men look to overcome World Cup disappointment
Italy has witnessed a rebirth since the appointment of Roberto Mancini. In fact, they haven’t been beaten since 2018, a truly impressive feat. They head into the Euros with an incredible 100 per cent record in their qualifying matches, a 25 game unbeaten streak. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, many […]Full Article