Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris who had also beaten Nadal at the 2015 tournament, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday`s final in what will be his 29th championship match at the SlamsFull Article
One of my greatest wins in Paris: Novak Djokovic after defeating Rafael Nadal
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Life is grass � Federer quits clay for Wimbledon
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Roger Federer’s withdrawal from the French Open paves the way for the Swiss legend to secure his Grand Slam..
MENAFN.com