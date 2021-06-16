Brentford boss Thomas Frank reveals he has been in touch with Denmark stars Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen since Christian Eriksen incident at Euro 2020
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he has been in touch with Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest. The Inter Milan playmaker is recovering in hospital after collapsing suddenly during Denmark's match with Finland at Euro 2020 last weekend. Brentford's Jensen ended up replacing Eriksen when the match resumed hours […]