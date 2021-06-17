Denmark v Belgium LIVE commentary: Team news, latest score and full talkSPORT coverage as Romelu Lukaku aims for Golden Boot and knockout stage qualification
Published
Belgium could potentially seal qualification into the round of 16 with a win against Denmark. The Danes’ first match, a loss to Finland, was overshadowed as Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen. However, the Danes must somehow move forward and attempt to get a result in order to qualify for […]Full Article