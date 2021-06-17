Jack Grealish reveals plea to Kalvin Phillips to have a word with Leeds fans – ‘they give me stick 24/7’ – as England star says ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ is even better than people think
Jack Grealish has revealed to talkSPORT he has urged Kalvin Phillips to 'have a word' with Leeds United supporters, to get them to stop giving him stick on social media. The Aston Villa captain says he 'gets absolutely caned 24/7' by the Elland Road faithful over their clubs' recent rivalry. Grealish isn't the only Villa