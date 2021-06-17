England v India: Tourists suffer dramatic late collapse after 96 from Shafali Verma
Published
India suffer a dramatic late collapse as England fight back after an audacious 96 from debutant Shafali Verma in thrilling Test.Full Article
Published
India suffer a dramatic late collapse as England fight back after an audacious 96 from debutant Shafali Verma in thrilling Test.Full Article
India suffer a dramatic late collapse as England fight back after an audacious 96 from debutant Shafali Verma in thrilling Test.
India suffer a dramatic late collapse as England fight back after an audacious 96 from debutant Shafali Verma in thrilling Test.