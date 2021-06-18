Jose Mourinho brands Eden Hazard ‘an awful trainer’ as former Chelsea boss says Real Madrid and Belgium star could win the Ballon d’Or if he had ‘professional attitude’
Jose Mourinho has revealed ‘the truth’ about Eden Hazard and why he has fallen short of expectations since signing for Real Madrid. Mourinho managed the Belgian playmaker at Chelsea and says he is a ‘terrible trainer’ who isn’t professional enough in his attitude to the game to maximise his talents. Hazard was one of the […]Full Article