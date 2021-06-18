Skip Bayless: Luka Doncic & Mark Cuban make the Mavericks’ coaching job a total nightmare | UNDISPUTED

Rick Carlisle is stepping down after 13 years as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and with two years left on his contract. After the Mavs were bounced by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, Mark Cuban said his team did not plan to make a coaching change. But Carlisle’s exit comes one day general manager Donnie Nelson mutually parted ways with the team. Despite all of this, Luka Doncic reportedly still plans to sign a five-year supermax contract with Dallas. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Mavericks' open coaching position.