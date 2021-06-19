For the second straight day, Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall hit two home runs against the Chicago Cubs in a blowout win. Miami came away victorious again on Saturday, 11-1.Full Article
Adam Duvall tags Cubs for two more homers in Marlins’ 11-1 rout
