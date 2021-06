Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke about Wales ahead of their clash in the final round of the group stages at the Euros, and compared their style with Stoke City. It’s fair to say Gareth Bale wasn’t impressed by that. Gareth Bale 1-0 Roberto Mancini / Stoke City 😉#EURO2020 #WAL pic.twitter.com/YIeYOuMLUD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June […]