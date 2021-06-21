Euro 2020 round-up: Georginio Wijnaldum goes level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick in Golden Boot race as Netherlands breeze past North Macedonia, Austria also through to last-16 with victory over Ukraine
The Netherlands completed a 100 per cent winning record at the Euro 2020 group stages with a comfortable 3-0 victory over North Macedonia. Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, now of PSG, hit a double to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick at the top of the competition’s scoring charts, while Memphis Depay also got on […]Full Article