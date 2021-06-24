Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Ali Daei after Iran legend congratulated him for equalling long-standing goal record – ‘True champions remain champions forever’
Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Ali Daei after the Iran legend congratulated him for equalling his all-time goalscoring record in international football. The footballing phenomenon equalled Daei’s long-standing record after netting two penalties in Portugal’s 2-2 thriller with France at Euro 2020. The Juventus star’s double took him to 109 goals on the international stage. His […]Full Article