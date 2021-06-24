Nick Wright makes a decision: Who’s the best remaining player in the NBA playoffs? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Antoine Walker joins First Things First to decide who's the best player remaining in the NBA Playoffs this season. Antoine makes a case for Devin Booker after he lead the Phoenix Suns to a Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without Chris Paul, but it's the 2 time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo that gets Nick Wright's vote. Hear him break down the reasoning behind his choice.Full Article