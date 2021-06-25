Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exitFull Article
Injured Dominic Thiem pulls out of Wimbledon
US Open champion Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from Wimbledon next week but two players who will be in the men’s draw are Marc..
World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week.