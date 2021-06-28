Merseyside Police investigating threatening banner aimed at Rafa Benitez saying ‘we know where you live’ with Everton set to appoint former Liverpool manager
Merseyside Police have confirmed they have launched and investigation into a threatening banner that was left near Rafael Benitez’s house, ahead of his impending appointment at Everton. The former Liverpool boss is believed to be close to being announced as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement in the Goodison Park dugout, but that hasn’t gone down well with […]Full Article