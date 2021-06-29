England will be Germany’s ‘easiest opponents so far’ at Euro 2020, claims Stefan Effenberg, who questions Harry Kane’s impact at tournament
Published
Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg does not envisage his nation having many problems getting past England in their Euro 2020 last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The pair go head-to-head at Wembley in a mouthwatering encounter at Wembley, which is LIVE on talkSPORT, with neither team setting the world alight at this summer’s tournament to date. […]Full Article