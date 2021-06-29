Harry Kane ‘speechless’ and Declan Rice has goosebumps as England fans go berserk singing ‘Three Lions’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’, dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after historic win over Germany
There are going to be some sore heads tomorrow morning. England sent the nation wild by beating Germany 2-0 after years of hurt at their hands, avenging Euro ’96 and sparking very real hopes of a first major tournament success since 1966. On a magical evening, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck inside the last […]Full Article