Alan Shearer did all he could by scoring his penalty at Euro 96, Gareth Southgate, however, missed, and now Shearer has begged Southgate to let go the memories of that summerFull Article
Alan Shearer tells Gareth Southgate to "let go" over Euro 96 England heartbreak
