Maana will take part in the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Games and is the third Indian swimmer to have qualified after both Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash achieved Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) `A` level recently.Full Article
Maana Patel becomes first Indian female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
While Maana`s participation is confirmed as no other female swimmer has achieved the Olympic Selection time or `B` cut, there is a..