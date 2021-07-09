Jose Mourinho wants Jordan Pickford to ‘cool down’ and ‘relax’ ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy as he pinpoints goalkeeper as one England worry
Jose Mourinho says England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford needs to ‘cool down’ and ‘relax’ ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. The Special One had a few words of advice for the number one after his ‘nervous’ performance in the Three Lions’ semi-final win over Denmark. Pickford conceded his first goal of the tournament against […]Full Article