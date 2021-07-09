"Bucks are not as good with Giannis as the centerpiece" — Skip Bayless on Milwaukee's Game 2 loss to Suns | UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns took advantage of home court advantage and went up 2-0 last night with a 118-to-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 42 points but it was the Suns combination of 81 points from Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges that was too much for Milwaukee to handle. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Suns' big win in Game 2.