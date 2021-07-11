Roy Keane says Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling should have stepped up to take penalty instead of Bukayo Saka as England lose to Italy in Euro 2020 final
Roy Keane believes Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling should have stepped up to take a penalty for England in their Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy. Bukayo Saka, 19, saw his decisive penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who sealed a 3-2 shootout victory for Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley. Spot-kicks were needed after extra-time […]Full Article