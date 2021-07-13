The Open 2021: Royal St George’s ready for magical unpredictability at the home of fairytales as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and co. headline golf’s biggest event in months
Published
While football continues its bumpy ride home, golf takes a equally turbulent journey back to England this week. Travelling through rolling, undulating fairways with a coastal breeze in a town called Sandwich – it could only be The Open. Not the British Open. We invented everything, don’t forget. Here at Royal St George’s, there is […]Full Article