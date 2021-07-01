The Open Championship LIVE: Date, UK start time, latest odds, tee-times and how to watch 2021 tournament at Royal St George’s as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry eye glory
The 149th Open Championship will finally get under way soon as golf’s best look to claim the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s. Ireland’s Shane Lowry became the champion golfer when he claimed a brilliant win at Royal Portrush in 2019. The Open was cancelled last summer due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. […]Full Article