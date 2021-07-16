Morikawa bolts to Open lead with 2nd-round 64
Published
Collin Morikawa made seven birdies and a bogey to shoot 64 and take the lead early in the second round of the Open Championship.Full Article
Published
Collin Morikawa made seven birdies and a bogey to shoot 64 and take the lead early in the second round of the Open Championship.Full Article
Collin Morikawa showed no sign of inexperience when surging into the lead on his British Open debut at nine under par after a..
American Collin Morikawa threatened to set a new record for the lowest round in men’s major history on day two at the 149th Open..