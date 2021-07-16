Mario Chalmers talks Bucks – Suns series, CP3 as a mentor, NBA comeback I THE HERD

Mario Chalmers joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NBA Finals and breaks down the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns' success in the series. Hear what the two-time Finals Champion has to say about his first time meeting his mentor Chris Paul and his message to the Los Angeles Lakers and league about making a comeback.Full Article
