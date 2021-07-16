Mario Chalmers talks Bucks – Suns series, CP3 as a mentor, NBA comeback I THE HERD

Mario Chalmers talks Bucks – Suns series, CP3 as a mentor, NBA comeback I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Mario Chalmers joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NBA Finals and breaks down the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns' success in the series. Hear what the two-time Finals Champion has to say about his first time meeting his mentor Chris Paul and his message to the Los Angeles Lakers and league about making a comeback.

Full Article