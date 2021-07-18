Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. Organisers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as "non-Japanese". No...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Olympic Village
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Two athletes at Tokyo Olympics test positive for Covid
Hull Daily Mail
Organisers said 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests since July 1.
-
Coronavirus digest: Athlete infections rise in Tokyo Olympic Village
Deutsche Welle
-
Australian Olympic team says 'minimal' impact from COVID-scare as more cases reported in Tokyo Olympics athletes' village
SBS
-
Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 at Olympic village
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: First athletes have Covid at athletes village
BBC News
More coverage
Two athletes at the Tokyo Olympics test positive for Covid.
Wales Online
Organisers said 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests since July 1.