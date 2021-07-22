Tokyo Olympics: Alexis Vega puts Mexico ahead against France
Forward Alexis Vega opens the scoring for Mexico, giving them a 1-0 lead against France in their opening match of Tokyo 2020 at the Tokyo Stadium.Full Article
Alexis Vega and Frank Kessie pushed Mexico and Ivory Coast, respectively, to wins Thursday in their opening matches at the Tokyo..