Jurgen Klopp revealed Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have looked “really good” in pre-season training with Liverpool, though made clear the need for patience over the returning duo. Van Dijk and fellow centre-back Gomez were long-term absentees during the Reds’ unsuccessful title defence in the 2020-21 campaign, making a combined total of just 12 Premier League appearances. Both are […]