Harry Kane could still be on the move this summer with Manchester City appearing to ramp up their interest in the Tottenham striker, but they will have to get past Daniel Levy firstFull Article
Man City target Kane believes he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Levy
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Harry Kane believes he has gentleman’s agreement with Levy for Man City move
The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Tottenham all summer, and Kane has reportedly assumed that he has an agreement..
Daily Star