Geraint Thomas in ‘freak crash’ during Tokyo 2020 cycling road race as ex-Tour de France winner and London 2012 gold medalist pulls out after teammates’ wheel came off
Published
Geraint Thomas’ hopes of claiming a third Olympic gold medal were ended early in Saturday’s road race, as the Team GB cyclist withdrew after a ‘freak crash’. The Welshman hit the deck hard after his teammate’s front wheel incredibly came off his bike, leaving Thomas ‘with nowhere to go but the floor’. The former Tour […]Full Article