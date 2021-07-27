Red Bull says Verstappen fully strong again for next GP

Red Bull says Verstappen fully strong again for next GP

F1-Fansite

Published

Jul.27 - Max Verstappen is preparing for this weekend's Hungarian GP with little more than a stiff neck, Red Bull top official Dr Helmut Marko has revealed. The team has been highly critical of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' behaviour surrounding the title contenders' recent high-speed clash at Silverstone. "I feared it would take a little.....check out full post »

Full Article